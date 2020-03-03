No. 12 Duke explodes in 2nd half to fly past NC State, 88-69

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 02: Markell Johnson #11 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack blocks a shot by Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 02, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 12 Duke surged in the second half Monday night on its way to an 88-69 win over North Carolina State to make up for the lopsided win the Wolfpack picked up in Raleigh less than two weeks prior.

Jericole Hellems’ basket put the visiting Wolfpack ahead, 46-44, with 16 minutes left in the second half. Tre Jones then notched five points in short order to kickstart a Blue Devils run that saw them build a double-digit lead in less than five minutes.

Cassius Stanley threw down a pair of dunks during the spurt to negate any momentum N.C. State tried to reclaim through 3-pointers from Braxton Beverly and C.J. Bryce. Stanley’s second slam put Duke ahead 63-52 with 10:04 left to play.

The Wolfpack would only get as close as eight after another Hellems bucket with 8:40 left in the half.

Duke outscored N.C. State 50-33 in the second half. The Blue Devils finished the game with 46 points in the paint and a plus-19 rebound differential.

Vernon Carey Jr., Wendell Moore Jr., Jordan Goldwire, Stanley, and Jones all scored in double digits for Duke. Stanley’s 18 points were a game high. Three players had at least five rebounds, too.

Devon Daniels, Bryce, and Hellems finished in double figures, as well.

Duke, hoping to have snapped out of a funk that saw it lose three of its last four going into Monday, finishes up the season at home against North Carolina on Saturday.

N.C> State will host Wake Forest on Saturday to finish out its regular-season campaign.