Roy Williams gets win No. 879 to tie Dean Smith as UNC edges Yale 70-67

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Yale guard Eric Monroe guards UNC guard Jeremiah Francis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67.

Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels in their final nonconference game of the regular season on Monday night.

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth-most in Division I men’s basketball history.

Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.

Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).

