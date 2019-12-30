Va. Tech cruises to 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chase for the Championship

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Tech’s Brendan Palmer (11) drives to the basket for a score in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland-Eastern Shore in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29 2019. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Landers Nolley II had his first career double-double, freshman Hunter Catoor set season highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Virginia Tech cruised to a 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Nolley finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. John Ojiako added 15 points, Tyrece Radford scored 13 and Jalen Cone 11 for the Hokies.

Nolley hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring and another to cap a 32-5 run over the first 12-plus minutes of the game.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store