Virginia stuns No. 7 Duke, 52-20

Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) shoots over Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr. under the basket with 3.7 seconds left and Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against No. 7 Duke with a 52-50 victory.

Huff led Virginia with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots, none bigger than when he rejected Carey’s attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50.

Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end.

Tre Jones tried an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, allowing the surging Cavaliers to claim their sixth victory in a row and leap-frog the Blue Devils into third place in the ACC standings with a week left in the season.

Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

