CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – No. 16/16 Clemson University men’s basketball dropped a physical back-and-forth contest with No. 8/9 North Carolina, 65-55, on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) were led by the offensive and physical prowess of Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson). Schieffelin totaled his fifth career double-double and the fourth of this campaign with 16 points and 11 rebounds. In addition, the junior collected career highs in blocks (4) and steals (5).

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) added a team-high 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) continued his streak of double-digit scoring games with 10 points – extending the streak to 24 consecutive contests.

Clemson and North Carolina battled to a 34-34 tie in the opening stanza. The Tigers jumped out with two quick baskets in the second period, but the Tar Heels regained the lead quickly. After being tied at 45-45 with 8:59 left, a Paxson Wojcik 3-pointer put UNC up by three and it was a lead that Clemson failed to overcome.

The Tigers return to the floor on Wednesday, Jan. 10 when they travel to Blacksburg, Va. to face Virginia Tech. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.