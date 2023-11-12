COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had career-highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds and helped fuel a game-changing 17-4 burst right before halftime as No. 6 South Carolina posted its most points ever against a ranked opponent, running past No. 14 Maryland 114-76 on Sunday.

Kitts, who joined the program as a freshman midway through last season, got her first college double-double in front of her former teammates, “The Freshies:” Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal, who were on hand to receive their Final Four rings from a year ago.

Sophomore Ashlyn Watkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five of South Carolina’s 10 blocks. Te-Hina Paopao, an Oregon transfer, had 14 points.

South Carolina (2-0) had seven players in double figures and showed that this latest group is trending in the direction of their national champion predecessors, with its second dominant victory over a ranked team after beating No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71 last Monday in Paris.

Watkins, a reserve last season who became the team’s first-ever player to dunk in a game, posted her third career double-double.

It was the fifth straight loss to the Gamecocks for Maryland (1-1), a run of disappointment that included an 86-75 defeat in the Elite Eight last season. The Terps had not given up 100 points in almost 21 years.

Shyanne Sellers led the Terps with 21 points.

NOTABLES