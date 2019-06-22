Chris Silva Agrees to Play for Miami Heat Summer League Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Former Wofford shooting guard Fletcher Magee has accepted an offer to play in the NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Magee averaged 20.3 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range as a senior en route to being named the Lou Henson Player of the Year as the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I college basketball. Magee, who was also named the Southern Conference Player of the Year, averaged 22.9 points and 5.2 3-pointers per game in league play as Wofford swept the regular season (18-0) and conference tournament (21-0), earning No. 7 seed to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which is the highest-seeded Southern Conference team since 1979.