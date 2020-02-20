1  of  25
Christ Church hires new football coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christ Church has hired Quin Hatfield as its new head football coach, athletic director Molly Miller told 7 Sports Wednesday evening.

Hatfield, who ran the CCES youth football program this past fall, replaces Tommy Bobo, who remains at the school as an athletic administrator.

The school has not made a public announcement of the hiring, which occurred earlier this month.

Hatfield has not coached in a school program since the early 2000s due to his career in private business. He has previous experience on the staffs at Spring Valley High School and The Hammond School in Columbia. Over the past two decades, his coaching has been in youth programs.

Bobo took over the Cavaliers last season following Don Frost’s retirement as a result of a health issue. The Cavaliers posted a 4-7 mark in 2019.

Bobo deferred any comment on the matter to Miller when he was contacted Wednesday night.

Hatfield’s official start date at the school is April 1st, according to Miller.

He’ll attempt to restore the Cavaliers to the level enjoyed last decade under Frost, when they established a state record with 55 consecutive wins and won four straight 1A state titles from 2011-2014.

The Cavaliers were moved to 2A in 2016 when the South Carolina High School League added a 5A classification.

Wednesday, the school was denied in its second appeal to move back to the 1A level by the SCHSL Appellate Panel, according to Miller.

