Clemson at N.C. State at 7:30pm

The University of South Carolina football team will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time has been set for 7 pm ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series over App. State by an 8-1 margin, with all nine games played in Columbia between 1972 and 1988. Carolina has won each of the last five meetings between the two schools, including a 35-9 win in 1988, the last time the two met on the gridiron.