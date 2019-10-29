Clemson at N.C. State at 7:30pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 9.
Saturday, Nov. 9Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACCNGeorgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSNLouisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABCNotre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Syracuse, North Carolina, Pitt
All times are Eastern.

