The Palmetto State rivalry showdown between Clemson and USC November 30th will kick-off at noon, it was announced Monday.

The Tigers and Gamecocks, both in an open date this weekend, will have their contest televised on ESPN.

Clemson goes for a series-best sixth straight victory against their Midlands rivals.