Clemson athletic legends play golf tourney on behalf of Sharone Wright

Former Clemson big man Sharone Wright has fallen on difficult times health-wise with in the past decade after battling pancreatic cancer and then a disease cause by flesh eating bacteria, which led to the loss of most of his left leg.

Wright calls the medical bills financially overwhelming.

So, his former teammate Wayne Buckingham organized a fund-raising golf tournament played Monday at Clemson’s Walker Course.

Not only did former Wright teammates and coaches take part but several from the basketball program prior to and after he played were on hand as were Clemson legends from other sports including Danny Ford, C.J. Spiller, and Levon Kirkland.

Former Clemson forward, and Wright friend and teammate, Wayne Buckingham organized Monday’s event with the hope that it could raise $50,000 on Wright’s behalf.

Wright, who currently lives in Arizona, was unable to attend due to travel restrictions.