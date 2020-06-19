28 Clemson athletes, staff test positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – 28 Clemson Athletics staff and student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after 315 were tested as of this month.

We previously reported three initial cases on June 12.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization, the university confirmed.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.