CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson basketball has added grad transfer Bas Leyte to the team, according to reports.

Leyte transferred from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

The 6-10, 220-pound native of The Netherlands averaged 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 121 games at the Southern Conference school.

He had a season-high 16 points in a February game at Chattanooga, where he scored a career-high 23 in the prior season.

Leyte replaces a void created by the departure of Ben Middlebrooks, who transferred to NC State.