ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University has been selected as one of four teams to compete in an early season men’s basketball tournament.

Clemson, Davidson, Maryland and UAB will compete in the 2023 Asheville Championship, set to take place from November 10 to November 12 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Presale tickets go on sale April 11 at 9 a.m. The access code AVL23 can be used while supplies last.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 17 at 10 a.m. They can be found online and at the HCCA Box Office.