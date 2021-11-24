Clemson/Carolina a sell-out

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) -- Police in Indianapolis are searching for an armed carjacker who attacked a woman outside of an assisted living center in broad daylight.

Fortunately, she was able to give them a clear clue to work with after the man took an accidental selfie of himself with her phone after driving off with it.

"I was just in shock, but I was really scared. Really, really scared," said Megan Whisler.