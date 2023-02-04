CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball fell to Miami (Fla.) 78-74 on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) were led by PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman), Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) and Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont). Hall led the way for the Tigers offensively after netting 19 points off of 8-of-14 field goal attempts. Galloway returned to the floor after missing two games and tallied 15 points.

Tyson recorded his 12th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

After being knotted up at 35-35 at halftime, the Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) got out to a 56-44 lead midway through the second stanza. Clemson was able to whittle that down to three points on three occasions but could not overcome.

Clemson will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 11 when it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on North Carolina. Tip time is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN2.