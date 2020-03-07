1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

Clemson Comes Back to Beat Boston College in ACC Opener, 4-3

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monte Lee
Clemson Baseball

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Adam Hackenberg lined a single to score James Parker for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in No. 21 Clemson’s 4-3 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Eagles fell to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

The Eagles scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Dylan Brewer doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Boston College regained the lead in the third inning on Joe Suozzi’s two-out, run-scoring double, then it doubled its lead in the top of the sixth inning on Ramon Jimenez’s double and error on the play.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hackenberg hit a run-scoring single, then Chad Fairey hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score 3-3. The Tigers took their first lead in the eighth inning when Hackenberg lined a run-scoring single with one out.

Carson Spiers (2-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win, while Joey Walsh (0-2) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Sam Weatherly pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits, three runs (one earned) and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store