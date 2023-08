Clemson –

Jeadyn Lukus arrived at Clemson as a highly touted, 5-star recruit out of Mauldin High School. Last season, in a back-up role, the true freshman played 87 snaps over 11 games and chipped in with 6 tackles, a tackle for loss and his first collegiate interception in the Tigers ACC Championship game win over North Carolina. An interception that reminded Clemson defensive backs coach, Mike Reed of a similar pick Lukus had in the Under Armour All-American game.