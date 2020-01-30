Clemson DE Rudolph to graduate, move on from football

Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive end Logan Rudolph has told Tiger coaches of his intention to graduate and move on from football, citing a desire to pursue an acting career, a school spokesman said Thursday.

Rudolph acknowledged his intention to graduate in May in an announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, thanking those who “supported us, inspired us and cheered us on. I’ll always be a Clemson Tiger,” Rudolph said, also acknowledging his experience playing for the team and the friendships he made.

Rudolph started nine of the Tigers’ 15 games this past season and plans to pursue an acting career, according to a school spokesman.

The former stand-out at Northwestern High in Rock Hill had 26 tackles, five for loss, as well as a fumble return for a touchdown.

His ability to make teammates laugh was pointed out by head coach Dabo Swinney during the season, and Rudolph responded to media requests by doing his Coach Stiff impression at a weekly news conference during the season.

Rudolph is the younger brother of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.