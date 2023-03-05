CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball cruised to an 87-64 win on Saturday night behind Hunter Tyson’s (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) 15th double-double of the season. It tied him for eighth in program history with Sharone Wright (1992-93).

The Tigers (22-9,14-6 ACC) connected on a barrage of 3-point baskets to open the contest. Clemson shot 56.7 percent in the first half and knocked down 53.3 percent of their threes. The Tigers went into the break holding a 48-29 advantage over the Fighting Irish (11-20, 3-17 ACC).

Tyson, Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson), Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake), PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) all recorded double-digits in the win over Notre Dame. Tyson and Schiefflin both netted 16 points a piece which was good for a team high. Hall added 15, Hunter tallied 14 and Galloway recorded 13.

Hunter also dished a game-high seven assists.

Clemson led wire-to-wire in the victory and outscored Notre Dame 28-18 in the paint.

Clemson earned the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament after finishing the season 14-6 – a new program record for conference wins. It marks only the second time since 1990 that the Tigers have been a No. 3 seed or better. The Tigers last did it in 2008 when they reached the ACC Championship game.

Clemson will play on Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. and take on the winner of NC State vs. Virginia Tech/Notre Dame winner.

Notes: Clemson finished the regular season 22-9 and earned the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament … the Tigers finished 14-6 in the ACC … just the second time since 1990 that Clemson earned a No. 3 seed or better in the ACC Tournament (2008) … Hunter Tyson added his 15th double-double of the season (tying for eighth-most in a single season with Sharone Wright, 1992-93) … Tyson’s 15 double-doubles are the most by a forward in Clemson history since Wright posted 18 in 1993-94 … Clemson had five players finish in double-figures – the fifth time this season (5-0).