CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – For the second-consecutive year, the Clemson softball team will host an NCAA Regional after being selected as one of the 16 host sites for the 2023 postseason. The Tigers were selected as the No. 16 national seed and will host games at McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, May 19.

The Tigers (46-9) were the one seed in the Clemson Regional and are set to face UNC Greensboro (37-20) in their opening game of the double-elimination regional. The Auburn Tigers (40-17) will play Cal State Fullerton (33-19) as the number two and three seeds in the regional at McWhorter Stadium.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will advance to a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional against the winner of the Norman Regional between May 25-28. The Women’s College World Series will be playing in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 1-9.

Clemson has been selected to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season and made a postseason appearance in every year eligible. The Tigers are coming off the ACC Tournament, where they advanced to the semifinals for the third time in three years.

Clemson was one of six ACC schools selected to the NCAA Tournament, joining No. 3 Florida State, No. 8 Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID)– The South Carolina softball team earned an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night (May 14), as the Gamecocks will travel to Florida State for the Tallahassee Regional.

The Gamecocks take on UCF Friday (May 19) in the opening round at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, while Florida State takes on Marist.

Carolina earns its 23rd all-time bid to the NCAA tournament and its eighth under head coach Beverly Smith. The Gamecocks enter winners in four of their last five games, making a historic run to the SEC Tournament championship, becoming the lowest seed ever to reach the final. South Carolina has taken down 11 nationally ranked opponents so far this season.

South Carolina has won three of the last five meetings with UCF over the last two seasons. The Gamecocks and Golden Knights split last season in Orlando, as the Carolina won 5-2 and UCF took game two 5-4.