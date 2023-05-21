GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Pairings and game times have been set for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

Ranked atop every major poll and sporting the No. 1 spot in the latest NCAA RPI, Wake Forest (45-9 overall, 22-7 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Deacons will be joined by eighth-seeded Notre Dame (30-22, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Pitt (23-30, 10-18).

Virginia (44-11, 19-11) prevailed in a tight Coastal Division race and is the top seed in Pool B, along with No. 7 North Carolina (33-21, 14-14) and No. 11 Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18).

No. 3 Clemson (39-17, 20-10) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Boston College (34-17, 16-14) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (30-21, 12-17).

No. 4 Miami (37-18, 18-12) drew the top seed in Pool D, which also features No. 5 Duke (35-19, 16-13) and No. 9 NC State (34-18, 13-16).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 23-26). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 6 Boston College versus No. 10 Virginia Tech at 11 a.m., followed by No. 7 North Carolina versus No. 11 Georgia Tech at 3 p.m., and No. 5 Duke versus No. 9 NC State at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Notre Dame versus No. 12 Pitt opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 2 Virginia facing No. 11 Georgia Tech at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Clemson versus Virginia Tech at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Wake Forest swings into action versus No. 12 Pitt on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by North Carolina and Virginia at 3 pm. Miami faces NC State in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Boston College versus Clemson at 11 a.m., followed by Duke versus Miami at 3 p.m., and Notre Dame versus Wake Forest at 7 p.m.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

Tickets are now available at DurhamBulls.com or by calling the Durham Bulls Box Office at 919-956-BULL (2855). Please see here for the direct link to online ticket sales.

ACC Network will carry each of the pool play games Tuesday through Friday, in addition to both of Saturday’s semifinals. Sunday’s championship is scheduled for a noon start and will be carried nationally by ESPN2.

Additionally, each game will air live on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371.

Eight ACC baseball teams are ranked among the top 30 of the latest NCAA RPI, including three among the top 10 with No. 1 Wake Forest followed by No. 7 Clemson and No. 9 Virginia. No. 14 Boston College, No. 18 Miami and No. 19 Duke follow to give the conference six among the top 20, with NC State at No. 26 and North Carolina at No. 29.

2023 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Durham, N.C.

POOL A – #1 Wake Forest, #8 Notre Dame, #12 Pitt

POOL B – #2 Virginia, #7 North Carolina, #11 Georgia Tech

POOL C – #3 Clemson, #6 Boston College, #10 Virginia Tech

POOL D – #4 Miami, #5 Duke, #9 NC State

Tuesday, May 23

No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Boston College, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 9 NC State vs. No. 5 Duke, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Wednesday, May 24

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Thursday, May 25

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Pitt, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Virginia, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 NC State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Friday, May 26

No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 3 Clemson, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday, May 27

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday, May 28

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)