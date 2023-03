When the NCAA tournament bids were handed out early Sunday evening, Clemson was left out despite 23 wins, including 15 against ACC competition. A weak non-conference schedule and a couple of bad losses proved to be the Tigers downfall.

On the CBS Selection show, the Tigers were listed as one of the first four out.

Clemson will learn if it is among the 32 teams to make the NIT field Sunday night at 10PM on ESPNU.