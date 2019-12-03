Clemson falls at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Marcus Carr had a career-high 24 points plus nine assists and five rebounds, Daniel Oturu scored 21 points in 24 minutes, and Minnesota never trailed in a 78-60 victory over Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Carr and the Gophers bounced back from four losses last month to high-major opponents Oklahoma, Butler, Utah and DePaul. Carr shot just 15 for 52 from the floor in those games. For the young Tigers in their first true road game of the season, Hunter Tyson led them with 12 points.

