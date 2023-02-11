CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball fell to North Carolina 91-71 on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) couldn’t contain the hot-shooting Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) who finished 15-for-33 from 3-point range in the game.

In the first half Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) scored his 1,000th point on a 3-point field goal. The North Carolina native become the 44th player in Clemson basketball history to achieve the feat.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman), Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) finished in double-figures. Hall led the Tigers with 18 points while shooting 7-of-13 from the field. Hunter chipped in with 15 points and was perfect from the charity stripe connecting on all eight of his free throw attempts. Galloway provided the Tigers with 10 points off an efficient 5-of-8 from the field.

Clemson returns to Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to take on Florida State. The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. on RSN.