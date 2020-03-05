Clemson falls at Va Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – P.J. Horne scored 17 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-58 victory over Clemson. Horne connected on 6 of 10 from the floor for the Hokies (16-14, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot better than 50% for the first time in an ACC game this season and snapped a four-game losing streak. Tevin Mack scored 12 points for the Tigers (15-14, 9-10).

