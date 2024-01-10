BLACKSBURG, Va. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball fell to Virginia Tech on Wednesday 87-72 in Cassell Coliseum.

The Tigers (11-4, 1-3 ACC) were led offensively by Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds – five of which came on the offensive glass.

Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson) and Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) both netted 12 points each, while PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with 11.

Virginia Tech shot 64.3 percent in the first half and scored 53 points while knocking down nine of its 13 3-pointers. The Hokies’ Sean Pedulla led all scorers with 32 points.

Clemson returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 13 when it hosts Boston College for Military Appreciation Day and also Alumni Day. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. on ACCN.