Clemson football, men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes able to return for voluntary activity June 8

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University’s football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary activity beginning June 8.

Clemson Athletics made the announcement Tuesday and said athletes could return back to the Clemson area as early as June 1. Athletes are, however, asked to undergo a period of social distancing prior to returning to the Clemson area.

Athletes can then partake in pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine. The physical includes a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test.

Officials said athletes must also complete a daily screening prior to entering facilities.

Clemson Athletics said they, in collaboration with the University, have a three-phase approach for athletes returning to campus. All phases contain guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, sanitation, limited groups, modified use of space and more.

Phase I only includes staff members directly responsible for the health and safety of athletes, and those responsible for preparing facilities for Phase II. Coaches are expected to work remotely for Phase I and cannot begin activity within facilities until Phase II.

Phase II and Phase III focus on integrating staffs and athletes.