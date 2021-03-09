Clemson football spring game set for April 3

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 shootout earlier this season. The big question now is if they can do it again. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson announced their 2021 spring football game is set for Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

Capacity for the game is set at 19,000, the same as it was in the fall of 2020.

IPTAY members can request free general admission mobile tickets to the game from March 17-22. Student tickets will be available, but details regarding those tickets are not available at this time.

Any available tickets after the request period will be made available to the general public for $10 a piece beginning on March 25.

For details on parking and entry click here.