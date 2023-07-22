Clemson –

At a Dear Old Clemson NIL event Saturday morning inside the Clemson Indoor Facility, all 26 Tigers scholarship freshman were on hand to sign autographs and meet with fans.

Clemson 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods was among them and said he has been learning all he can from veterans like Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Woods added that he has the skill set to play defensive tackle or defensive end, and will do whatever he is asked to do to help the Clemson defense as quickly as possible.