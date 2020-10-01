Clemson freshman RB Bowman now in transfer portal

Freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman arrived at Clemson as a five star but Tiger fans won’t get to see him realize that potential as he has entered the transfer portal.

Bowman, who was not listed among the Tigers top three on their depth chart entering Saturday’s game against Virginia, had nine carries for 32 yards in the first two games.

He told theclemsoninsider.com that the only reason he chose Clemson was so that his mother’s father, who lived in Atlanta, could see him play. Bowman’s grandfather recently passed away. Bowman indicates that as a result he no longer felt comfortable at Clemson and that he wants to transfer to a school closer to home.

Based on his prowess as a high school running back, Bowman drew comparisons to former Tiger great C.J. Spiller who, like Bowman, chose Clemson over his home state University of Florida roughly a decade-and-a-half earlier.