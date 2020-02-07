Clemson game at Notre Dame to be played in prime time

CLEMSON, S.C. — NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

Clemson enters the contest with a 3-1 all-time record against Notre Dame, including most recently a 30-3 victory in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in 2018. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense held Notre Dame to three points, tied for the fewest points in Notre Dame’s bowl history, as Clemson earned the 14th victory of its 15-0 national championship campaign.

Clemson won in its only trip to Notre Dame Stadium to date, earning a 16-10 road victory against the Irish on Nov. 17, 1979. The Tigers forced five turnovers in the contest, including a fumble recovery and two interceptions, respectively, by future Clemson Hall of Famers Jeff Davis and Terry Kinard. Three Obed Ariri field goals and a Billy Lott touchdown run helped Clemson overcome a 10-point deficit in the win.