Clemson game at Pitt to be played in afternoon

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 23.

Saturday, Oct. 23

·     Wake Forest at Army, Noon, CBSSN – previously announced

·     UMass at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network

·     Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

·     Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC orESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 16

·     Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network

·     NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 orESPNU – network designation after the games of Oct. 16

·     Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

