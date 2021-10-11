Clemson game at Pitt to be played in afternoon

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 23.
Saturday, Oct. 23
· Wake Forest at Army, Noon, CBSSN – previously announced
· UMass at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network
· Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
· Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC orESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
· Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
· NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 orESPNU – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
· Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network