The fourth ranked Clemson softball team lost two games in a doubleheader against number six Florida State University Thursday night.

The Tigers were shutout 7-0 in game one after three costly errors that came in the fourth and fifth innings.

Pitcher Valerie Cagle only had two runs count against her, dropping her record in the circle to18-2. She pitched six innings with five strikeouts.

Game two was much of the same story with the Tigers unable to get on the board for most of the game.

The lone run for Clemson came in the fourth inning with Cagle hitting her 14th homerun of the season and extending to a 10-game hitting streak.

The Tigers and Seminoles are scheduled to conclude the series Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.