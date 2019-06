Clemson rising junior guard Clyde Trapp suffered a torn ACL in a practice Friday, according to Larry Williams of Tigers Illustrated.

Trapp and the Tigers have been preparing for next week’s trip to the World University Games in Italy, where they’ll represent the United States.

The Columbia native averaged six points and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season and is Clemson’s second leading scorer returning.

Such a knee injury in most cases keeps an athlete sidelined for several months.