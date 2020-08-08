Clemson Holds Second Practice of Fall Camp; Lawrence Talked After Practice

Clemson held its second practice of fall camp late Friday afternoon.

According to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, freshman wide receiver Ajou Ajou participated for the first time this fall, although fellow wide outs Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata were not on the fields for the second straight day.

Lawrence also said that while every college player should have at least considered all options for the season ahead, he did not seriously consider opting out because of his love for the game, love for Clemson and the safety protocols the university has in place.

