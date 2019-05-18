Clemson Lands Another Five-Star Recruit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clemson landed its third five-star recruit in its 2020 signing class when defensive end Myles Murphy of Powder Springs, Georgia committed Friday night.

The 6-5, 260 pound Murphy had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in his junior season.

He told The Clemson Insider that he made his decision while watching round one of the NFL Draft in April, when three Tigers defensive linemen were selected among the top 17 picks.