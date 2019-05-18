Clemson Lands Another Five-Star Recruit
Clemson landed its third five-star recruit in its 2020 signing class when defensive end Myles Murphy of Powder Springs, Georgia committed Friday night.
The 6-5, 260 pound Murphy had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in his junior season.
He told The Clemson Insider that he made his decision while watching round one of the NFL Draft in April, when three Tigers defensive linemen were selected among the top 17 picks.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 2 injured in early-morning Greenville Co. shooting
- Country music star Travis Tritt involved in Hwy 22 crash that leaves two dead, others hurt
- Woman shot and killed in Cherokee Co., boyfriend charged
- Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.