The Clemson Tigers wrapped up a three game home series with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, losing 6-5 and falling 0-3 in the series on Saturday.

The Tigers were the first on the board courtesy of Cam Canarella’s RBI single in the third inning.

The Demon Deacons would strike back in the fourth with Pierce Bennett’s RBI double, giving them the lead for good.

The Tiger’s rally came in the ninth with Caden Grice hitting his seventh homerun of the season. Jacob Jarrell added a double to bring in Jack Crighton and Riley Bertram.

Starting pitcher Grice tied career highs for innings pitched, 5.0, and strikeouts, 8 but ultimately allowed two hits, three runs, and five walks.

The Tigers dropped to 16-13 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

Clemson will host Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.