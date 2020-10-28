Clemson LB Skalski to miss more action due to groin injury

Florida State quarterback James Blackman is tackled by Clemson’s James Skalski during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says one of the team’s defensive leaders in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a groin injury. Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery. Skalski is a fifth-year senior and was Clemson’s second-leading tackler before missing last week’s win over Syracuse. Swinney says backup linebacker Jake Venables would start in Skalski’s place. Skalski had 105 tackles last year in his first season as a starter as Clemson went on to win the Atlantic Coast Conference title and reach the national title game.

