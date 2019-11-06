Clemson left out of top 4 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Ohio State is No. 1 in initial College Football Playoff rankings, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State.

Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee’s initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff’s five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.