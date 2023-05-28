CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – The Clemson Tigers (43-17) were one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the Division I Baseball Championship, announced Sunday night by the NCAA. The regional begins Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Regional participants and game times will be announced Monday at noon on ESPN2.

It is the 17th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and first since 2018. The Tigers will make their 45th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in NCAA history.