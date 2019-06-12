Clemson OL coach in Furman HOF class

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Robbie Caldwell ‘76, regarded as one of the top football offensive line coaches in college football, and soccer All-American Matt Goldsmith ‘02 have been elected to Furman’s Athletic Hall of Fame, it was announced today.

Induction ceremonies are planned for Friday, Sept. 20, at the Hugenot Loft at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville at a time to be announced.

Caldwell, a three-year Paladin letterman as a center from 1973-75, is one of only two Furman offensive linemen to earn team MVP honors in the last 46 seasons. As a sophomore he played a key role in Furman going 7-4 following a 2-9 finish in 1972, making the Paladins the most improved program in the nation.

He was named offensive line coach in 1978 under first-year Furman head coach Dick Sheridan and was instrumental in the Paladins’ winning six Southern Conference championships and posting consecutive triumphs over South Carolina (1982), Georgia Tech (1983), and N.C. State (1984 & ‘85) over an eight-year span, culminating with a 12-2 campaign in 1985 and national runner-up finish. He coached 18 All-SoCon performers, including current Furman head coach Clay Hendrix, and four Jacobs Blocking Award winners during his Paladin coaching tenure, helping pave the way for All-America running back and three-time SoCon Player of the Year Stanford Jennings.

In 1985 he accompanied Sheridan to N.C. State as offensive line coach, where he coached the Wolfpack offensive line for 14 seasons before moving on to North Carolina (2000-01) and Vanderbilt (2002-09). He served as the Commodores’ interim head coach in 2010 before assuming offensive line coach duties at Clemson in 2011. Over the last eight seasons the Pageland, S.C., product has further burnished his reputation as one of the top line coaches in America by playing a critical role in the Tigers winning multiple bowls and 2016 and ‘18 national championships.

Goldsmith starred for Furman on the pitch in one of the most successful periods in program history (1998-01) underscored by a 71-15-1 overall record and 31-1 SoCon mark. A four-time All-SoCon selection as a midfielder, he helped key the Paladins to four consecutive league regular season championships, three conference tournament championships, and three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a school-best Elite Eight showing in 1999 that featured tournament victories over North Carolina and Wake Forest en route to a No. 3 ranking in the final Soccer America poll.

A three-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-South Region selection and two time America pick by the NSCAA, he scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists in his career and holds Furman career standards for games played (91) and starts (91).

A Roswell, Ga., native, he played for the United States Youth National Teams at the U-18 and U-20 levels and was a first round selection by the Charleston Battery in the 2002 United Soccer League Draft.