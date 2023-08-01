GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – Clemson was chosen as the favorite to win the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to a media preseason poll. After going 11-3 last season, the Tigers were crowned ACC champions for the eighth time in the last nine years.

The 2023 ACC Preseason Poll comprised the votes of 176 media members. Of those, 103 selected Clemson to finish on top of the conference.

The ACC Championship Game will be played on December 2 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

Clemson: 2,370 (103) Florida State: 2,304 (67) North Carolina: 1,981 (5) NC State: 1,662 (1) Miami: 1,553 Duke: 1,511 Pitt: 1,511 Louisville: 1,344 Wake Forest: 1,181 Syracuse: 826 Virginia Tech: 678 Georgia Tech: 633 Boston College: 561 Virginia: 365

*First-place votes are in parentheses