Clemson RB Tavien Feaster Talks Exclusively With 7 Sports About the Transfer Process
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster announced a little less than a month ago that he was going to enter his name into the transfer portal.
In an exclusive interview with 7 Sports on Thursday, the former Spartanburg High star explained his thought process, said a return to the Tigers is not likely, and listed some of the schools that have already contacted him including South Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma and others.
Listen to the full interview here.
