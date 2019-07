Former Wofford stand-out Fletcher Magee is likely a long shot to stick with the Milwaukee Bucks but a player who was among the most prolific scorers and three-point shooters in Southern Conference and NCAA history enjoyed a bit of glory on Friday night, hitting two three-pointers and scoring 12 points (his first in a Bucks uniform) in Milwaukee's 99-84 NBA Summer League loss to Portland in Las Vegas.

Magee, who'd seen little playing time during the first week of summer games, nailed a 29-footer 16 seconds into the second quarter for his first pro points.