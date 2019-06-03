Clemson Season Comes to an End with Loss to Jacksonville St., 9-2

OXFORD, MISS. (Clemson SID) – Tre Kirklin’s three-run homer capped Jacksonville State’s four-run second inning in its 9-2 victory over Clemson in the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the two schools, the Gamecocks improved to 39-22, while the Tigers’ season came to an end at 35-26.

The Gamecocks scored four two-out runs in the top of the second inning, capped by Kirklin’s three-run homer. Kyle Wilkie led off the bottom of the second inning with a home run, his sixth of the year, then Bryce Teodosio lined a two-out, run-scoring single later in the frame. Jacksonville State loaded the bases with no outs and scored two runs in the fifth inning, then it did the same in the seventh inning. Isaac Alexander added a run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning. Michael Green extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Corley Woods (7-0) earned the win, as he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Gamecock pitchers combined to allow just one of 17 baserunners to score after a long ball by Wilkie, Clemson’s first batter to reach in the game, in the second inning. Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (1-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings pitched.