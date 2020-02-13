Clemson snaps skid at Pitt

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
clemson-paw_191697

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Tevin Mack added 16 and Aamir Simms finished with 12 as Clemson continued its mastery of Pittsburgh with a surprising 72-52 rout. The Tigers (12-12, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh straight over the Panthers (15-10, 6-8) by emerging from a shooting funk to snap a three-game losing streak.

Clemson shot 50% (22 of 44) from the field, including 13 of 22 (59%) from 3-point range after shooting just 22% from 3 during their recent slide. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 11 points and Au’Diese Toney chipped in 10 but the Panthers couldn’t seem to figure out Clemson’s zone defense.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store