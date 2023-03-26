The No. 5 ranked Clemson Tigers scored five runs in the final two innings to claim an 8-4 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and improve to 31-1 on the season.

The 17 game win streak was capped off by graduate student Caroline Jacobsen’s two home runs and one each from Valerie Cagle and Reedy Davenport.

Georgia Tech tied it up in the bottom of the fifth before Davenport used the sixth inning to deliver a two-run bomb to get the advantage.

Junior Millie Thompson pitched five innings with one strikeout and improved to 10-0 on the year.

The Tigers will look to complete the sweep against the Yellow Jackets on Sunday at 1 p.m.