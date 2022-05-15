CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – (Clemson SID)

Game Two

Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 32-19 overall and 10-15 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 36-13 overall and 15-11 in ACC play.

Gilbert (4-2) earned the win in a career-long outing by allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first career save. Cavalier starter Nate Savino (4-5) suffered the loss.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning for the second game in a row. Max Wagner’s single and an error on the play scored two runs, then Wagner scored on a wild pitch. Blake Wright, who had three hits, extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the frame. The Cavaliers got on the scoreboard in the second inning on Casey Saucke’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers responded with two runs in the top of the third inning on Caden Grice’s fielder’s choice and Camden Troyer’s sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the third inning, the Cavaliers plated an unearned run on Kyle Teel’s sacrifice fly. Clemson added a run in the fourth inning on Tyler Corbitt’s squeeze bunt, then Wright belted a solo homer, his 10th of the year, in the sixth inning to extend his RBI streak to 13 games. Will Taylor added a solo homer, the first of his career, in the eighth inning.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

—–

Game Three

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (Clemson SID) – The Tigers put six more batters on base, but No. 9 Virginia made the most of its baserunners in its 6-3 victory over Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday night. The Cavaliers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 37-13 overall and 16-11 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 32-20 overall and 10-16 in ACC play.

Camden Troyer’s two-out single in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then the Cavaliers tied the score in the third inning on a wild pitch. Virginia took the lead in the fourth inning thanks in large part to a replay review that overturned a caught stealing due to an obstruction call. Ethan Anderson belted a two-run homer later in the inning.

The Cavaliers added three runs in the fifth inning, capped by Jake Gelof’s two-run homer. Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the eighth inning for the Tigers, who had 14 batters reach base compared to eight for Virginia. Bryar Hawkins led off the ninth inning with his seventh homer of the season, then Troyer tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

Paul Kosanovich (4-0) earned the win in relief by allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Billy Barlow (1-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers stay on the road to play at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.