1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Clemson studying a fall potentially without football

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Clemson athletic spokesman confirmed Wednesday that athletic director Dan Radakovich has put together a committee within his staff to study the economics ramifications of a football season impacted by the current pandemic.

The committee is studying the option of the Tigers playing only a partial schedule or the dire consequence of no football at all.

College football programs generate the bulk of revenue for the operation of the other sports within athletic programs.

Documents show the Clemson football program has generated roughly $50 million annually in recent seasons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories