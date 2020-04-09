Clemson studying a fall potentially without football

A Clemson athletic spokesman confirmed Wednesday that athletic director Dan Radakovich has put together a committee within his staff to study the economics ramifications of a football season impacted by the current pandemic.

The committee is studying the option of the Tigers playing only a partial schedule or the dire consequence of no football at all.

College football programs generate the bulk of revenue for the operation of the other sports within athletic programs.

Documents show the Clemson football program has generated roughly $50 million annually in recent seasons.